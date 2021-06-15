Aircrew flight equipment technician portrait

Airman 1st Class Kylie Schiermeyer, an aircraft flight equipment technician with the 161st Operations Support Squadron stands at a flight helmet inspection station at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Ariz. June 15, 2021. An important task for AFE technicians is to ensure aircrew equipment is always ready for use. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns)

