Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircrew flight equipment technician portrait

    Aircrew flight equipment technician portrait

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Kylie Schiermeyer, an aircraft flight equipment technician with the 161st Operations Support Squadron stands at a flight helmet inspection station at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Ariz. June 15, 2021. An important task for AFE technicians is to ensure aircrew equipment is always ready for use. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 12:11
    Photo ID: 6697502
    VIRIN: 210615-Z-FJ284-1002
    Resolution: 5228x3491
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircrew flight equipment technician portrait, by SSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT