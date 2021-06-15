Airman 1st Class Kylie Schiermeyer, an aircraft flight equipment technician with the 161st Operations Support Squadron stands at a flight helmet inspection station at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Ariz. June 15, 2021. An important task for AFE technicians is to ensure aircrew equipment is always ready for use. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 12:11
|Photo ID:
|6697502
|VIRIN:
|210615-Z-FJ284-1002
|Resolution:
|5228x3491
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircrew flight equipment technician portrait, by SSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT