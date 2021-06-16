Gibb’s family getaway

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Gibb, 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron (EAACS) aviation resource manager, and his son Senior Airman Derek Gibb, 968th EAACS computer display maintenance technician, pose for a photo in front of their unit’s E-3 Sentry aircraft at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 26, 2021. Both father and son are first time deployers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 05:47
|Photo ID:
|6696885
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-VZ160-1001
|Location:
|AE
|Hometown:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
