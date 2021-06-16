U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Gibb, 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron (EAACS) aviation resource manager, and his son Senior Airman Derek Gibb, 968th EAACS computer display maintenance technician, pose for a photo in front of their unit’s E-3 Sentry aircraft at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 26, 2021. Both father and son are first time deployers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 05:47 Photo ID: 6696885 VIRIN: 210526-F-VZ160-1001 Resolution: 8256x4644 Size: 19.81 MB Location: AE Hometown: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gibb’s family getaway, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.