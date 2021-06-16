Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gibb’s family getaway

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Gibb, 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron (EAACS) aviation resource manager, and his son Senior Airman Derek Gibb, 968th EAACS computer display maintenance technician, pose for a photo in front of their unit’s E-3 Sentry aircraft at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 26, 2021. Both father and son are first time deployers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gibb’s family getaway, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    united arab emirates
    afcent
    E-3 Sentry
    Father's Day
    al dhafra

