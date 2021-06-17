Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Parlez-Vous LOGFAS? U.S. and Allies Speak the Same Language When it Comes to Logistics

    Parlez-Vous LOGFAS? U.S. and Allies Speak the Same Language When it Comes to Logistics

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Eleanor Prohaska 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Staffed by U.S. and NATO partner military logisticians, the Readiness and Movement Coordination Center at Panzer Kaserne, Germany tested and improved U.S. and Allies’ ability to rapidly move forces and equipment throughout the European theater. During DEFENDER-Europe 21, if it moved by air, land or sea, the team used Logistic Functional Area Services, known as LOGFAS, to track it.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 05:17
    Photo ID: 6696874
    VIRIN: 210617-A-TD403-188
    Resolution: 710x353
    Size: 38.16 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parlez-Vous LOGFAS? U.S. and Allies Speak the Same Language When it Comes to Logistics, by Eleanor Prohaska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Parlez-Vous LOGFAS? U.S. and Allies Speak the Same Language When it Comes to Logistics

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    Team 21
    DefenderEurope
    LOGFAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT