Staffed by U.S. and NATO partner military logisticians, the Readiness and Movement Coordination Center at Panzer Kaserne, Germany tested and improved U.S. and Allies’ ability to rapidly move forces and equipment throughout the European theater. During DEFENDER-Europe 21, if it moved by air, land or sea, the team used Logistic Functional Area Services, known as LOGFAS, to track it.
Parlez-Vous LOGFAS? U.S. and Allies Speak the Same Language When it Comes to Logistics
