Paul Pence overseeing the knot-tying portion of the training. This was one of the on-shore components of the training before the students hit the water.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 17:40
|Photo ID:
|6695975
|VIRIN:
|210608-A-LQ420-0025
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|OROFINO, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps employees complete annual boat safety training at Dworshak Reservoir, by Noe Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Keeping water safety a high priority
