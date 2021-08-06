Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps employees complete annual boat safety training at Dworshak Reservoir

    Corps employees complete annual boat safety training at Dworshak Reservoir

    OROFINO, ID, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Noe Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    Paul Pence overseeing the knot-tying portion of the training. This was one of the on-shore components of the training before the students hit the water.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021
    Location: OROFINO, ID, US 
    This work, Corps employees complete annual boat safety training at Dworshak Reservoir, by Noe Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Keeping water safety a high priority

    safety
    Dworshak
    Dworshak Dam
    dworshak reservoir
    training boat safety

