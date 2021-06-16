Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Randy Stephens

    I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Randy Stephens

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Maximillian Goldberg 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Randy Stephens is a pest management technician with the 908th Civil Engineering Squadron. Stephens also works full time for the 908th Airlift Wing’s finance office. Stephens has been with the 908th for the entirety of his 17 year career.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max Goldberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 16:17
    Photo ID: 6695725
    VIRIN: 210616-F-MA984-0001
    Resolution: 792x612
    Size: 331.79 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Randy Stephens, by SSgt Maximillian Goldberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Randy Stephens

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    USTRANSCOM

