Master Sgt. Randy Stephens is a pest management technician with the 908th Civil Engineering Squadron. Stephens also works full time for the 908th Airlift Wing’s finance office. Stephens has been with the 908th for the entirety of his 17 year career.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max Goldberg)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 16:17
|Photo ID:
|6695725
|VIRIN:
|210616-F-MA984-0001
|Resolution:
|792x612
|Size:
|331.79 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Hometown:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Randy Stephens, by SSgt Maximillian Goldberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Randy Stephens
LEAVE A COMMENT