Navy Captain Carlos Lopez, licensed clinical social worker, is providing mental-health support at the Branch Health Clinic located aboard the Navy Air Weapons Station, China Lake, in Ridgecrest Calif.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 13:30
|Photo ID:
|6695350
|VIRIN:
|210607-N-OZ438-001
|Resolution:
|2222x2692
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Clinical Social Worker Provides Mental-Health Support on Remote Base, by David Marks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
