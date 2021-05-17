The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord conducts a validation exercise (VALEX) of prototype command post equipment in support of PEO C3T’s Command Post Integrated Infrastructure (CPI2) program. During the VALEX, the unit establishes and tests their tactics, techniques, and procedures to ensure they can use the equipment properly based on their mission. Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Dean Johnson
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 13:17
|Photo ID:
|6695273
|VIRIN:
|210517-A-BY519-1034
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army aims to modernize traditional command post structure, by SPC Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army aims to modernize traditional command post structure
