Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army aims to modernize traditional command post structure

    U.S. Army aims to modernize traditional command post structure

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Spc. Dean Johnson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord conducts a validation exercise (VALEX) of prototype command post equipment in support of PEO C3T’s Command Post Integrated Infrastructure (CPI2) program. During the VALEX, the unit establishes and tests their tactics, techniques, and procedures to ensure they can use the equipment properly based on their mission. Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Dean Johnson

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 13:17
    Photo ID: 6695273
    VIRIN: 210517-A-BY519-1034
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army aims to modernize traditional command post structure, by SPC Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army aims to modernize traditional command post structure

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    command post
    yakima
    modernization
    lancer
    command post survivability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT