U.S. Army aims to modernize traditional command post structure

The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord conducts a validation exercise (VALEX) of prototype command post equipment in support of PEO C3T’s Command Post Integrated Infrastructure (CPI2) program. During the VALEX, the unit establishes and tests their tactics, techniques, and procedures to ensure they can use the equipment properly based on their mission. Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Dean Johnson

Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US