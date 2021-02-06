210602-N-ME396-1022 GROTON, Conn. (June 2, 2021) Jim Ellis poses for a photo in the lobby of Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London’s Navy Gateway Inn & Suites (NGIS). Ellis served as general manager of the NGIS from January 2002 until May 2021, and has served as the base Unaccompanied Housing director from January 2002 until his retirement, June 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.16.2021 11:44 Photo ID: 6695062 VIRIN: 210602-N-ME396-1022 Resolution: 2907x2076 Size: 820.87 KB Location: GROTON, CT, US Hometown: GALES FERRY, CT, US Hometown: PLAINVILLE, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, My Roots are Getting Deep: Jim Ellis Retires, Plans to Stay in Area, by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.