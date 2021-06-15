Kenner dieticians ready to promote healthier lifestyles

Dietitian Alison Parchesky checks the height of 17-year-old Dylan Fanial during a nutritional counseling appointment June 15 in the Family Medicine section of Kenner Army Health Clinic, Fort Lee. Parchesky and Raquel Bopp at the Active Duty Clinic just recently joined the Kenner team. (Photo by Lesley Atkinson, Kenner Army Health Clinic PAO).

