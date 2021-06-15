Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kenner dieticians ready to promote healthier lifestyles

    Kenner dieticians ready to promote healthier lifestyles

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Dietitian Alison Parchesky checks the height of 17-year-old Dylan Fanial during a nutritional counseling appointment June 15 in the Family Medicine section of Kenner Army Health Clinic, Fort Lee. Parchesky and Raquel Bopp at the Active Duty Clinic just recently joined the Kenner team. (Photo by Lesley Atkinson, Kenner Army Health Clinic PAO).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 10:16
    Photo ID: 6694855
    VIRIN: 210615-A-PE074-0003
    Resolution: 4334x2656
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kenner dieticians ready to promote healthier lifestyles, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kenner dieticians ready to promote healthier lifestyles

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nutrition
    resiliency
    Fort Lee
    health and wellness
    MEDDAC
    Kenner Army Health Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT