Dietitian Alison Parchesky checks the height of 17-year-old Dylan Fanial during a nutritional counseling appointment June 15 in the Family Medicine section of Kenner Army Health Clinic, Fort Lee. Parchesky and Raquel Bopp at the Active Duty Clinic just recently joined the Kenner team. (Photo by Lesley Atkinson, Kenner Army Health Clinic PAO).
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2021 10:16
|Photo ID:
|6694855
|VIRIN:
|210615-A-PE074-0003
|Resolution:
|4334x2656
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kenner dieticians ready to promote healthier lifestyles, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kenner dieticians ready to promote healthier lifestyles
LEAVE A COMMENT