Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    STEM instructor opportunity available to separating troops

    STEM instructor opportunity available to separating troops

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Verna Bellamy, transition services specialist, Transition Assistance Program, reviews information with Sgt. 1st Class Peter Reed, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 244th Quartermaster Battalion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 08:41
    Photo ID: 6694719
    VIRIN: 210608-A-US054-024
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.59 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEM instructor opportunity available to separating troops, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    STEM instructor opportunity available to separating troops

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Transition Assistance Program
    military transition
    job opportunities
    supporting Soldiers
    Career Skills Program
    Fort-Lee-News-2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT