    CMSAF #5 speaks to Airmen and Guardians

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Airman Joshua Fontenot 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shailie King, 21st Comptroller Squadron and Garrison Staff Agency first sergeant, asks retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air force #5 Bob Gaylor a question during a virtual forum. The Zoom forum provided Airmen and Guardians the opportunity to ask questions directly to Gaylor as well as hear his, Air Force experience. The event was hosted by the Peterson-Schriever Garrison Diamond Council at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, May 25, 2021.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2021 01:06
    Photo ID: 6694279
    VIRIN: 210610-F-TT318-1001
    Resolution: 6216x3046
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF #5 speaks to Airmen and Guardians, by Amn Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CMSAF

