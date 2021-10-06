CMSAF #5 speaks to Airmen and Guardians

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shailie King, 21st Comptroller Squadron and Garrison Staff Agency first sergeant, asks retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air force #5 Bob Gaylor a question during a virtual forum. The Zoom forum provided Airmen and Guardians the opportunity to ask questions directly to Gaylor as well as hear his, Air Force experience. The event was hosted by the Peterson-Schriever Garrison Diamond Council at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, May 25, 2021.

