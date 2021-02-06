Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gladiator selected as wing's DROTM

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesus Enriquez, 821st Contingency Response Support Squadron deployable transmission supervisor, poses for a photo at the Global Reach Deployment Center June 2, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Enriquez was selected as the 621st Contingency Response Wing’s Devil Raider of the Month for June 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

    This work, Gladiator selected as wing's DROTM, by MSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Communications
    Comm
    CRW
    Devil Raider

