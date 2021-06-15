Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP WSS Marine wins inaugural Captain John D. Titus Award

    PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Rear Adm. Ken Epps (left), Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) and Cdr. Matthew Duncan (far right) present Lt. Col. Chris Story and his wife the inaugural Captain John D. Titus Award in Philadelphia June 15. The award was presented by the Philadelphia Area Chapter of the Navy Supply Corps Foundation and recognizes an individual’s exemplary Navy service and efforts fostering military and community relations throughout the Greater Philadelphia area. Story was selected for his volunteer work with the Travis Manion Foundation that included mentoring students during the COVID-19 pandemic leading both virtual story reading events for elementary and grade students, as well as, a virtual discussion with Midshipmen candidates at the Naval Academy Prep School.

    TAGS

    Navy Supply Corps
    Travis Manion
    NAVSUP WSS

