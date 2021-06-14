Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tradewinds 2021

    GUYANA

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    Leading Rating Mark Rover, from the Guyana Coast Guard, practices manueverability drills aboard a small boat with members of the U.S. and Guyana Coast Guard off the coast of Guyana during exercise Tradewinds, June 15, 2021. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 18:44
    Photo ID: 6693896
    VIRIN: 210615-N-FB085-001
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: GY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tradewinds 2021, by LCDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    TRADEWINDS21

