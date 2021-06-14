Leading Rating Mark Rover, from the Guyana Coast Guard, practices manueverability drills aboard a small boat with members of the U.S. and Guyana Coast Guard off the coast of Guyana during exercise Tradewinds, June 15, 2021. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 18:44 Photo ID: 6693896 VIRIN: 210615-N-FB085-001 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.51 MB Location: GY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tradewinds 2021, by LCDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.