    Col. Travis L. Edwards takes command of 621st Contingency Response Wing

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Mark D. Camerer, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, presents the 621st Contingency Response Wing guidon to Col. Travis L. Edwards as he assumes command of the unit June 15, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Edwards previously served as the commander of the 6th Operations Group, MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Florida.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 15:32
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
