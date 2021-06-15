Maj. Gen. Mark D. Camerer, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, presents the 621st Contingency Response Wing guidon to Col. Travis L. Edwards as he assumes command of the unit June 15, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Edwards previously served as the commander of the 6th Operations Group, MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 15:32
|Photo ID:
|6693630
|VIRIN:
|210615-F-BZ180-1068
|Resolution:
|3340x2253
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Travis L. Edwards takes command of 621st Contingency Response Wing, by TSgt Luther Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
