Col. Travis L. Edwards takes command of 621st Contingency Response Wing

Maj. Gen. Mark D. Camerer, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, presents the 621st Contingency Response Wing guidon to Col. Travis L. Edwards as he assumes command of the unit June 15, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Edwards previously served as the commander of the 6th Operations Group, MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Florida.

