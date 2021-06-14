June is National Safety Month

The National Safety Council has designated June as National Safety Month -- it's the 25th anniversary of the observance to help us keep each other safe, from the workplace to any place. Reminder: Use extra caution when driving in low-visibility conditions, such as at night or in bad weather.

