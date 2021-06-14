The National Safety Council has designated June as National Safety Month -- it's the 25th anniversary of the observance to help us keep each other safe, from the workplace to any place. Reminder: Use extra caution when driving in low-visibility conditions, such as at night or in bad weather.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 10:27
|Photo ID:
|6693002
|VIRIN:
|210614-F-WV904-0001
|Resolution:
|2550x3300
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, June is National Safety Month, by Todd Berenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT