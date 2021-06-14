Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    June is National Safety Month

    June is National Safety Month

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Todd Berenger 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The National Safety Council has designated June as National Safety Month -- it's the 25th anniversary of the observance to help us keep each other safe, from the workplace to any place. Reminder: Use extra caution when driving in low-visibility conditions, such as at night or in bad weather.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 10:27
    Photo ID: 6693002
    VIRIN: 210614-F-WV904-0001
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June is National Safety Month, by Todd Berenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    safety

    New Mexico

    Kirtland AFB

    TAGS

    safety
    New Mexico
    Kirtland AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT