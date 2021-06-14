Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st TSC Celebrates the U.S. Army Birthday

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Owen Thez 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Pfc. Jasean Saunders, casualty operations specialist, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and Sgt. 1st Class Dorris Bobb, staff movements noncommissioned officer in charge, 1st TSC, cut the cake during a ceremony celebrating the 246th U.S. Army Birthday at Fort Knox, Kentucky June 14, 2021. It is an Army tradition for the youngest and oldest Soldiers in the unit to cut the cake together, signifying the passing of knowledge from one to the other. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Owen Thez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 16:54
    Photo ID: 6691632
    VIRIN: 210614-A-JD511-389
    Resolution: 5442x3796
    Size: 10.94 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st TSC Celebrates the U.S. Army Birthday, by SGT Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cake Cutting
    Fort Knox
    1st TSC
    Army Birthday

