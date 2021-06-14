Pfc. Jasean Saunders, casualty operations specialist, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and Sgt. 1st Class Dorris Bobb, staff movements noncommissioned officer in charge, 1st TSC, cut the cake during a ceremony celebrating the 246th U.S. Army Birthday at Fort Knox, Kentucky June 14, 2021. It is an Army tradition for the youngest and oldest Soldiers in the unit to cut the cake together, signifying the passing of knowledge from one to the other. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Owen Thez)

Date Taken: 06.14.2021
This work, 1st TSC Celebrates the U.S. Army Birthday, by SGT Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.