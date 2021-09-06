Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Eagle (WIX 327) arrives in Iceland

    REYKJAVIK, ICELAND

    06.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    USCGC Eagle (WIX 327), "America's Tall Ship," arrives in Reykjavik, Iceland, on June 9, 2021, passing in front of the famous 468-foot sailing yacht A. Eagle is currently conducting summer U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet training in at-sea leadership and professional development. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Reykjavik, Kristjan Petersson)

    This work, USCGC Eagle (WIX 327) arrives in Iceland, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCGC Eagle arrives in Iceland, hosts U.S.-Iceland meeting

    Department of State
    NATO
    Iceland
    Allies
    USCGC Eagle
    Iceland coast guard

