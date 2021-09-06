USCGC Eagle (WIX 327) arrives in Iceland

USCGC Eagle (WIX 327), "America's Tall Ship," arrives in Reykjavik, Iceland, on June 9, 2021, passing in front of the famous 468-foot sailing yacht A. Eagle is currently conducting summer U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet training in at-sea leadership and professional development. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Reykjavik, Kristjan Petersson)

Date Taken: 06.09.2021
Location: REYKJAVIK, IS