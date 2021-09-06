USCGC Eagle (WIX 327), "America's Tall Ship," arrives in Reykjavik, Iceland, on June 9, 2021, passing in front of the famous 468-foot sailing yacht A. Eagle is currently conducting summer U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet training in at-sea leadership and professional development. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Reykjavik, Kristjan Petersson)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 15:19
|Photo ID:
|6691437
|VIRIN:
|210609-G-GO100-265
|Resolution:
|2048x1763
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|REYKJAVIK, IS
|Hometown:
|HAMILTON, BM
|Hometown:
|KIEL, SH, DE
|Hometown:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC Eagle (WIX 327) arrives in Iceland, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
