    Goodfellow receives Outstanding Unit Award

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander, stands with Chief Master Sgt. Casy Boomershine, 17th TRW command chief, displaying the 2020 Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, in the Norma Brown Building on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 11, 2021. The Outstanding Unit Award is awarded by the Secretary of the Air Force to units that have distinguished themselves through meritorious service or outstanding achievement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 13:43
    Photo ID: 6691127
    VIRIN: 210511-F-LY364-1005
    Resolution: 4975x3980
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow receives Outstanding Unit Award, by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Air Force Outstanding Unit Award

