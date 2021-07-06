Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th Strategic Signal Battalion earns Facility of the Year award

    25th Strategic Signal Battalion earns Facility of the Year award

    CAMP AS SALIYAH, QATAR

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Capt. Yajaira Guzman 

    335th Signal Command (T) Provisional

    The 25th Strategic Signal Battalion’s Technical Control Facility (TCF) was recently named the 2020 Defense Information Systems Network (DISA) Central Facility of the Year for Category I Small Transmission facility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 05:47
    Photo ID: 6690176
    VIRIN: 210607-A-BW446-1000
    Resolution: 5580x3545
    Size: 9.53 MB
    Location: CAMP AS SALIYAH, QA 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Strategic Signal Battalion earns Facility of the Year award, by CPT Yajaira Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    25th Strategic Signal Battalion earns Facility of the Year award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    Signal
    Camp As Saliyah
    25th SSB
    25th Strategic Signal Battalion
    Facility of the year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT