The 25th Strategic Signal Battalion’s Technical Control Facility (TCF) was recently named the 2020 Defense Information Systems Network (DISA) Central Facility of the Year for Category I Small Transmission facility.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2021 05:47
|Photo ID:
|6690176
|VIRIN:
|210607-A-BW446-1000
|Resolution:
|5580x3545
|Size:
|9.53 MB
|Location:
|CAMP AS SALIYAH, QA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 25th Strategic Signal Battalion earns Facility of the Year award, by CPT Yajaira Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
