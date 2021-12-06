U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wesley Mendoza, a firefighter with the 175th Wing at Warfield Air National Guard Base in Baltimore, Md., trains to extinguish a structure fire during PATRIOT 21 at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, Wis., June 12, 2021. PATRIOT 21 is an annual, accredited Joint National Training Capability exercise that provides a simulated natural disaster environment for units to test their response and capabilities to conduct domestic operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wendy Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2021 11:31
|Photo ID:
|6689343
|VIRIN:
|210612-Z-DS364-0138
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|VOLK FIELD COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, People of PATRIOT introducesStaff Sgt. Wesley Mendoza, by SSgt Wendy Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
