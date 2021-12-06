Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    People of PATRIOT introducesStaff Sgt. Wesley Mendoza

    People of PATRIOT introducesStaff Sgt. Wesley Mendoza

    VOLK FIELD COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wendy Kuhn 

    121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wesley Mendoza, a firefighter with the 175th Wing at Warfield Air National Guard Base in Baltimore, Md., trains to extinguish a structure fire during PATRIOT 21 at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, Wis., June 12, 2021. PATRIOT 21 is an annual, accredited Joint National Training Capability exercise that provides a simulated natural disaster environment for units to test their response and capabilities to conduct domestic operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wendy Kuhn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.13.2021 11:31
    Photo ID: 6689343
    VIRIN: 210612-Z-DS364-0138
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: VOLK FIELD COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, People of PATRIOT introducesStaff Sgt. Wesley Mendoza, by SSgt Wendy Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Released by Lt. Col. Mikol Kirschenbaum Nevada National Guard Public Affairs Officer
    mikol.kirschenbaum.mil@mail.mil
    775-287-5592

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT