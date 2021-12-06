People of PATRIOT introducesStaff Sgt. Wesley Mendoza

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wesley Mendoza, a firefighter with the 175th Wing at Warfield Air National Guard Base in Baltimore, Md., trains to extinguish a structure fire during PATRIOT 21 at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, Wis., June 12, 2021. PATRIOT 21 is an annual, accredited Joint National Training Capability exercise that provides a simulated natural disaster environment for units to test their response and capabilities to conduct domestic operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wendy Kuhn)

