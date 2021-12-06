Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt

    USS Roosevelt

    BALTIC SEA

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    GDYNIA, Poland (June 12, 2021) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Avery Deakins lowers the ensign during a sea and anchor aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), June 12, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.13.2021 04:04
    Photo ID: 6689071
    VIRIN: 210612-N-CJ510-0066
    Resolution: 5825x3883
    Size: 544.1 KB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    USS Roosevelt
    BALTOPS 50

