GDYNIA, Poland (June 12, 2021) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Avery Deakins lowers the ensign during a sea and anchor aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), June 12, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2021 Date Posted: 06.13.2021 04:04 Photo ID: 6689071 VIRIN: 210612-N-CJ510-0066 Resolution: 5825x3883 Size: 544.1 KB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.