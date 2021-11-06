Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Burial At Sea

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Angel Jaskuloski 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Lt. Col. Nancy Christ is committed the sea during a burial at sea ceremony on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) aircraft elevator #3, June 11, 2021. During the ceremony, the cremains of 15 veterans were committed to the sea in the Atlantic Ocean. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Burial At Sea
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    US Navy
    NO627

