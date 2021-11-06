Lt. Col. Nancy Christ is committed the sea during a burial at sea ceremony on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) aircraft elevator #3, June 11, 2021. During the ceremony, the cremains of 15 veterans were committed to the sea in the Atlantic Ocean. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

