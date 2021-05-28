Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “Signaleer” Tiger Team Provides Communication Support

    “Signaleer” Tiger Team Provides Communication Support

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Capt. Yajaira Guzman 

    335th Signal Command (T) Provisional

    Alabama and Louisiana Army National Guardsmen from the 136th Signal Battalion have joined forces to form a Tiger Team that provides communication support throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, at Prince Sultan Air base, May 28, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 10:09
    Photo ID: 6688588
    VIRIN: 210528-A-BE291-900
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Signaleer” Tiger Team Provides Communication Support, by CPT Yajaira Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &ldquo;Signaleer&rdquo; Tiger Team Provides Communication Support

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #tigerteam #nationalguard #Louisiana #Alabama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT