U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ryan Kelly, incoming commander at 1st Battalion, 14th Aviation Regiment, 110th Aviation Brigade, receives the unit colors from outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Mike Shaw, as passed to him by Col. George Ferido, 110th Aviation Brigade commander, at Fort Rucker, Alabama, June 11, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 17:20 Photo ID: 6688005 VIRIN: 210611-A-LO141-219 Resolution: 1638x1220 Size: 381.98 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Rucker welcomes 1-14th Aviation Regiment commander, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.