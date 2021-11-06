Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Rucker welcomes 1-14th Aviation Regiment commander

    Fort Rucker welcomes 1-14th Aviation Regiment commander

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Kelly Morris 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ryan Kelly, incoming commander at 1st Battalion, 14th Aviation Regiment, 110th Aviation Brigade, receives the unit colors from outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Mike Shaw, as passed to him by Col. George Ferido, 110th Aviation Brigade commander, at Fort Rucker, Alabama, June 11, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 17:20
    Photo ID: 6688005
    VIRIN: 210611-A-LO141-219
    Resolution: 1638x1220
    Size: 381.98 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Rucker welcomes 1-14th Aviation Regiment commander, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tomahawks
    fort rucker
    usaace
    1-14th AVN REGT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT