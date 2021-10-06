Airboss Accepts First TH-73A

PHILADELPHIA (June 10, 2021) -- Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, U.S. Naval Air Forces, gets a demonstration of the Leonardo AW169, the simulator system for the TH-73A training helicopter, from Alan Wotton, the Chief Synthetic Flight Instructor at Leonardo Helicopters USA. During the ceremony, Whitesell accepted the first TH-73A from Leonardo on behalf of the Navy June 10 at Leonardo’s Agusta Westland Philadelphia Corporation plant in Philadelphia. U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Alyssa LaRosa (Released)

