Airboss Accepts First TH-73A

PHILADELPHIA (June 10, 2021) -- Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, U.S. Naval Air Forces, gets a demonstration of the Leonardo AW169, the simulator system for the TH-73A training helicopter, from Alan Wotton, the Chief Synthetic Flight Instructor at Leonardo Helicopters USA. During the ceremony, Whitesell accepted the first TH-73A from Leonardo on behalf of the Navy June 10 at Leonardo’s Agusta Westland Philadelphia Corporation plant in Philadelphia. U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Alyssa LaRosa (Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 15:17
|Photo ID:
|6687829
|VIRIN:
|210610-N-VS557-0001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|972.23 KB
|Location:
|PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
