    Mule certification [Image 6 of 6]

    Mule certification

    GOOSE BAY, NL, CANADA

    06.11.2021

    Photo by CANR NORAD 

    Canadian NORAD Region

    Cpl Joey Chow Air weapons system technician of the RCAF 433 Tactical Fighter Squadron operate the mule inside hangar 5 with the supervision of a member of the Woodward Aviation Services that give him the instruction to how to operate the mule to be able to tow CF188 aircrafts during the EX Amalgam Dart 21-1 at 5th Wing Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada on the Friday 11 June 2021. ©2021 DND/MDN EX AMALGAM DART 21-1. Photo by: PO2 Rene Duguay, Imagery tech. EX AMALGAM HQ Imagery.

