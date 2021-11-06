MCpl Patrick Harvey and Cpl Charles Migneault of the RCAF 433 Tactical Fighter Squadron verify the shipment of parts received to maintain the airplanes if needed to fix the CF188 Hornet during the EX Amalgam Dart 21-1 at 5th Wing Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada on the Friday 11 June 2021. ©2021 DND/MDN EX AMALGAM DART 21-1. Photo by: PO2 Rene Duguay, Imagery tech. EX AMALGAM HQ Imagery.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 12:29 Photo ID: 6687508 VIRIN: 210611-O-D0430-5038-C Resolution: 5568x2610 Size: 2.71 MB Location: GOOSE BAY, NL, CA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Parts check [Image 6 of 6], by CANR NORAD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.