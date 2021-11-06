Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parts check [Image 3 of 6]

    Parts check

    GOOSE BAY, NL, CANADA

    06.11.2021

    Photo by CANR NORAD 

    Canadian NORAD Region

    MCpl Patrick Harvey and Cpl Charles Migneault of the RCAF 433 Tactical Fighter Squadron verify the shipment of parts received to maintain the airplanes if needed to fix the CF188 Hornet during the EX Amalgam Dart 21-1 at 5th Wing Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada on the Friday 11 June 2021. ©2021 DND/MDN EX AMALGAM DART 21-1. Photo by: PO2 Rene Duguay, Imagery tech. EX AMALGAM HQ Imagery.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Location: GOOSE BAY, NL, CA 
