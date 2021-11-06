The members of the maintenance crew of the RCAF 433 Tactical Fighter Squadron are listening to Mr. Cameron Paterson operation manager of the local Woodward Aviation Services about the services that will be provided to their needs during the EX Amalgam Dart 21-1 at 5th Wing Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada on the Friday 11 June 2021. ©2021 DND/MDN EX AMALGAM DART 21-1. Photo by: PO2 Rene Duguay, Imagery tech. EX AMALGAM HQ Imagery.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 12:29 Photo ID: 6687507 VIRIN: 210611-O-D0430-5037-C Resolution: 5293x2481 Size: 2.71 MB Location: GOOSE BAY, NL, CA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Support Briefing [Image 6 of 6], by CANR NORAD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.