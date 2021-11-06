Welcome Briefing

The members of the maintenance crew of the RCAF 433 Tactical Fighter Squadron are listening to Major Malcom MacDonald welcome and security/restrictions briefing that are impose to them due to the COVID19 on their first working day being in strict isolation in their barrack during the first part of the EX Amalgam Dart 21-1 at 5th Wing Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada on the Friday 11 June 2021. ©2021 DND/MDN EX AMALGAM DART 21-1. Photo by: PO2 Rene Duguay, Imagery tech. EX AMALGAM HQ Imagery.

