Team TAM welcomes new members - Middle East District USACE

TAM Commander COL Philip Secrist swears in six new team members of the Transatlantic Middle East District. Front row: Mikayla Shanholtezer, Marci Piper, and Alphonso Hamilton. Back row: Derek Sprincis, Timothy Nguyen and Adam Alamin. Photo by Shannon Hodges.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 12:45
|Photo ID:
|6687499
|VIRIN:
|210603-A-LA040-1111
|Resolution:
|5675x4053
|Size:
|18.6 MB
|Location:
|WINCHESTER, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
