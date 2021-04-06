Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team TAM welcomes new members - Middle East District USACE

    Team TAM welcomes new members - Middle East District USACE

    WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    TAM Commander COL Philip Secrist swears in six new team members of the Transatlantic Middle East District. Front row: Mikayla Shanholtezer, Marci Piper, and Alphonso Hamilton. Back row: Derek Sprincis, Timothy Nguyen and Adam Alamin. Photo by Shannon Hodges.

