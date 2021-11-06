Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hershel "Woody" Williams Walkthrough

    Hershel "Woody" Williams Walkthrough

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. James Garvin 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    Capt. Michael Concannon, Commanding Officer of the Hershel "Woody" Williams gold crew, takes Col. Ryan Dillon, Director of Public Affairs and Strategic Engagement of SETAF-AF on a walkthrough of the HWW during Exercise African Lion at the Agadir Commercial Port in Agadir, Morocco, June 9, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

    TAGS

    Morocco
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    African Lion

