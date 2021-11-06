Hershel "Woody" Williams Walkthrough

Capt. Michael Concannon, Commanding Officer of the Hershel "Woody" Williams gold crew, and Cmdr. Omari Buckley, Executive Officer of the HWW, take Col. Ryan Dillon, Director of Public Affairs and Strategic Engagement of SETAF-AF on a walkthrough of the HWW during Exercise African Lion at the Agadir Commercial Port in Agadir, Morocco, June 9, 2021. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is multi-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

