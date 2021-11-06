Louisiana National Guard’s Spc. Erika Wynn, a fueler with 199th Brigade Support Battalion, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, is currently deployed in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 07:40
|Photo ID:
|6687018
|VIRIN:
|210611-Z-XX999-1001
|Resolution:
|472x632
|Size:
|82.92 KB
|Location:
|IQ
|Hometown:
|SHREVEPORT, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Shreveport Native: Spc. Erika Wynn
