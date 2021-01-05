Louisiana National Guard's Spc. Beau Toups, a medic with 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, is currently deployed in support of U.S. Central Command's Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 06:22
|Photo ID:
|6686952
|VIRIN:
|210501-Z-XX999-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Hometown:
|HOUMA, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Houma Native: Spc. Beau Toups, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT