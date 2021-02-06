CFAO Port Operations

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Jun. 10, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Damian Bowlin, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, moors a utility boat in the small boat basin at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan Jun. 10, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 03:06
|Photo ID:
|6686843
|VIRIN:
|210602-N-QY759-0324
|Resolution:
|3604x5045
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|WILKESBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
