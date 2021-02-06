Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Port Operations

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Jun. 10, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Damian Bowlin, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, moors a utility boat in the small boat basin at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan Jun. 10, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    This work, CFAO Port Operations, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

