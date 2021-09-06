Let's give Tech. Sgt. Chad McKee from the 81st Training Wing a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! McKee has provided consistent support to the 81st TRW as the command and control systems NCO in charge and training manager. He monitors and maintains all command post communication systems, software, and program applications specifically the emergency mass notification system (Giant Voice and AtHoc). McKee has collaborated with 81st Force Support Squadron redesigning the emergency management training brief for Giant Voice and AtHoc for base in-processing and conducts monthly end user manager training, which has resulted in training over 100 members on emergency management standards and procedures. Finally, his expertise and keen attention to detail confirms that the master training plan, annual plan, points of instruction and evaluations are outlined for a Total Force Integration of 16 Personal. He trained and certified three new command post controllers on 150 tasks for five and seven level upgrade tasks. McKee is an amazing asset to the 81st TRW as he has boosted the Command Post mission capabilities for two MAJCOMs, Number Air Force, and two wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 16:32 Photo ID: 6686217 VIRIN: 210609-F-BD983-0003 Resolution: 3500x2409 Size: 1.08 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.