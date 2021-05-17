Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GE parts reclamation program saves time, money for FRCE engine lines

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Kimberly Koonce 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Wesley Mason, FRCE test cell operator, sorts scrap aircraft bearings to prepare them for dilmilitarization and disposal. Identifying, sorting and tagging scrap aircraft parts can be an expensive, time-consuming process. FRCE has joined a partnership with GE Aviation to simplify the scrapping process for T64 and F404 engine parts.

