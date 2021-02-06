Shuler selected for Secretary of Defense Sustainment Fellowship Program

Gary Shuler, a logistics management specialist with the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command's Logistics Division, was recently selected to participate in the Office of the Secretary of Defense Sustainment Fellowship Program. (U.S. Army photo by John Orrell)

