    Shuler selected for Secretary of Defense Sustainment Fellowship Program

    Shuler selected for Secretary of Defense Sustainment Fellowship Program

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Johnathon Orrell 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Gary Shuler, a logistics management specialist with the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command's Logistics Division, was recently selected to participate in the Office of the Secretary of Defense Sustainment Fellowship Program. (U.S. Army photo by John Orrell)

    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 09:18
    Shuler selected for Secretary of Defense Sustainment Fellowship Program

