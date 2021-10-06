WHITE BEACH, Japan (Jun. 10, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Damian Bowlin, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, throws a fender over the side of a utility boat in preparation for mooring pier side at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan Jun. 10, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 03:03
|Photo ID:
|6685044
|VIRIN:
|210610-N-QY759-0319
|Resolution:
|6598x4713
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|WILKESBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Port Operations, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT