Team Hill’s newest chief master sergeants line up during an induction ceremony June 5, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Only 1% of the entire enlisted force will earn the rank of chief (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 19:17
|Photo ID:
|6684779
|VIRIN:
|210605-F-LS255-0043
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.47 MB
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Hill celebrates newest chief master sergeants, by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
