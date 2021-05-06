Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Hill celebrates newest chief master sergeants

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Todd Cromar 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Team Hill’s newest chief master sergeants line up during an induction ceremony June 5, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Only 1% of the entire enlisted force will earn the rank of chief (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    Hill AFB
    ACC
    Utah
    AFMC

