STS2 Harrison End-of-Tour Award

Capt. Steven W. Antcliff, commanding officer, Naval Submarine School, presents Sonar Technician Submarine 2nd Class Jonathan Harrison with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal as an end-of-tour award at a ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base New London on June 4, 2021. As an instructor for Basic Enlisted Submarine School, Harrison developed over 800 future submariners, readying them for the fleet. And as a Sonar Technician Submarine (STS) "A" School instructor, Harrison trained and mentored over 100 students, with 20 of them graduating with grade point averages of over 90%. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

