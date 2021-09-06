Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    914th OG commander gets cooled off by family

    NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Peter Borys 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    Col.Jeromie Sheldon (center), 914th Operations Group Commander, gets cooled off with water and champagne on his final flight with a little help from his family and Col. William McElhinney, 914th Air Refueling Wing Vice Commander at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y. on June 9, 2021. The fini flight or final flight is the tradition of a pilot or flight crew member who is either leaving the unit or retiring. Upon landing, a large group of people welcomes the member with a fire hose of water after he or she steps off the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Peter Borys)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 914th OG commander gets cooled off by family, by Peter Borys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fini Flight
    Niagara Falls ARS
    914th ARW
    914th OG

