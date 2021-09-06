Col.Jeromie Sheldon (center), 914th Operations Group Commander, gets cooled off with water and champagne on his final flight with a little help from his family and Col. William McElhinney, 914th Air Refueling Wing Vice Commander at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y. on June 9, 2021. The fini flight or final flight is the tradition of a pilot or flight crew member who is either leaving the unit or retiring. Upon landing, a large group of people welcomes the member with a fire hose of water after he or she steps off the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Peter Borys)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 16:22 Photo ID: 6684538 VIRIN: 210609-F-YZ899-0112 Resolution: 3300x2550 Size: 1.1 MB Location: NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 914th OG commander gets cooled off by family, by Peter Borys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.