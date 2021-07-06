210607-N-LZ839-1057
PORTSMOUTH, VA. (June, 7, 2021) - Aviation Boatswain's Mate 1st class (fuel) Gillian Zamora assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), addresses the crew during a Battle of Midway remembrance ceremony, June 7, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 10:14
|Photo ID:
|6683869
|VIRIN:
|210607-N-LZ839-1057
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battle of Midway, by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
