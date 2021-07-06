Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Midway

    PORTSMOUTH, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Seaman Darren Newell 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    210607-N-LZ839-1057
    PORTSMOUTH, VA. (June, 7, 2021) - Aviation Boatswain's Mate 1st class (fuel) Gillian Zamora assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), addresses the crew during a Battle of Midway remembrance ceremony, June 7, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    VIRIN: 210607-N-LZ839-1057
    PORTSMOUTH, AL, US
    USS Bataan

