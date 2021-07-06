210607-N-LZ839-1057

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (June, 7, 2021) - Aviation Boatswain's Mate 1st class (fuel) Gillian Zamora assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), addresses the crew during a Battle of Midway remembrance ceremony, June 7, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

