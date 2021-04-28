Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Crew Boards Keep Focus on On-Time Delivery

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Shop 64 Woodcrafter Dean Vaughn, Jr. discusses the shop’s new crew boards with Shipyard Commander Captain Dianna Wolfson, which provide consistency and standardization to shop assignments through updated information such as job descriptions, locations, responsible persons and start and completion dates.

Date Taken: 04.28.2021
Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US