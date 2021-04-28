Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Crew Boards Keep Focus on On-Time Delivery

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Crew Boards Keep Focus on On-Time Delivery

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Kristi R Britt 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Shop 64 Woodcrafter Dean Vaughn, Jr. discusses the shop’s new crew boards with Shipyard Commander Captain Dianna Wolfson, which provide consistency and standardization to shop assignments through updated information such as job descriptions, locations, responsible persons and start and completion dates.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 08:02
    Photo ID: 6683533
    VIRIN: 210428-N-YB859-001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Crew Boards Keep Focus on On-Time Delivery, by Kristi R Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard&rsquo;s Crew Boards Keep Focus on On-Time Delivery

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT