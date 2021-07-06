Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Consul General in Okinawa Office Call with CFAO CO

    Consul General in Okinawa Office Call with CFAO CO

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Jun. 7, 2021) Robert Koepcke, consul general in Okinawa, meets with Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer for an office call at CFAO on Kadena Air Base Jun. 7, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 03:17
    Photo ID: 6683305
    VIRIN: 210607-N-QY759-0014
    Resolution: 7181x5129
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Consul General in Okinawa Office Call with CFAO CO, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    CFAO
    consulate general naha

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT