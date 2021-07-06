KADENA, Japan (Jun. 7, 2021) Robert Koepcke, consul general in Okinawa, meets with Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer for an office call at CFAO on Kadena Air Base Jun. 7, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 03:17
|Photo ID:
|6683305
|VIRIN:
|210607-N-QY759-0014
|Resolution:
|7181x5129
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Consul General in Okinawa Office Call with CFAO CO, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS
