    Patrol Squadron TEN changes command

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Rojas 

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    Cmdr. John Houston, commanding officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, passes through side-boys as he departs the Change of Command ceremony, June 9, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Rojas/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 02:11
    Photo ID: 6683282
    VIRIN: 200609-N-XE158-0142
    Resolution: 2614x1867
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrol Squadron TEN changes command, by PO1 Louis Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VP-10&rsquo;s Red Lancers Conduct Change of Command

    TAGS

    ceremony
    misawa air base
    change of command
    Patrol Squadron 10
    VP-10

