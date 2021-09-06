Cmdr. John Houston, commanding officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, passes through side-boys as he departs the Change of Command ceremony, June 9, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Rojas/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 02:11
|Photo ID:
|6683282
|VIRIN:
|200609-N-XE158-0142
|Resolution:
|2614x1867
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patrol Squadron TEN changes command, by PO1 Louis Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VP-10’s Red Lancers Conduct Change of Command
LEAVE A COMMENT