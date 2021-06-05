Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE teamwork, ingenuity produce millions in cost avoidance

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Heather Wilburn 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    A cross-disciplinary team of Fleet Readiness Center East facilities maintenance personnel, production artisans and engineers received recognition for working together to implement a workaround for a malfunctioning automated welding machine, delivering results that produced a cost avoidance for the fleet that could add up to more than $4.9 million. FRCE artisans use the machine – the only one of its kind in the world – to weld F402 combustion chambers for the engine that powers the AV-8B Harrier, flown by the U.S. Marine Corps.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCE teamwork, ingenuity produce millions in cost avoidance, by Heather Wilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AV8
    NAVY
    NAVAIR
    FRCE
    COMFRC
    F402

