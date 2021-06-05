A cross-disciplinary team of Fleet Readiness Center East facilities maintenance personnel, production artisans and engineers received recognition for working together to implement a workaround for a malfunctioning automated welding machine, delivering results that produced a cost avoidance for the fleet that could add up to more than $4.9 million. FRCE artisans use the machine – the only one of its kind in the world – to weld F402 combustion chambers for the engine that powers the AV-8B Harrier, flown by the U.S. Marine Corps.
FRCE teamwork, ingenuity produce millions in cost avoidance
