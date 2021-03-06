First sergeants pose for a group photo during a first sergeant's appreciation day at Incirlik Air Base on June 3, 2021. U.S. Air Force first sergeants report directly to the unit commander on matters of enlisted morale, welfare, and conduct, and are the chief enlisted advisors to the commander on all of these factors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 08:25
|Photo ID:
|6681613
|VIRIN:
|210603-F-EZ689-1010
|Resolution:
|7049x4704
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Incirlik Air Base hosts first sergeants appreciation day, by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT