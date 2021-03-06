Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Air Base hosts first sergeants appreciation day

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    First sergeants pose for a group photo during a first sergeant's appreciation day at Incirlik Air Base on June 3, 2021. U.S. Air Force first sergeants report directly to the unit commander on matters of enlisted morale, welfare, and conduct, and are the chief enlisted advisors to the commander on all of these factors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 08:25
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    TAGS

    incirlik air base
    39th air base wing
    first sergeant appreciation day

