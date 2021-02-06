Garrison Commander joins in JROTC rope bridge team building event

WIESBADEN, Germany – Garrison Commander, Col. Mario Washington, stopped by the Wiesbaden High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps’ practice event June 2 to negotiate a rope bridge as they get ready for their summer Cadet Leadership Challenge later this month.



The Cadet Leadership Challenge or Summer Camp, will be held in the local area June 14-18 and will include daily competitive events between two teams where the rope bridge will be integrated. Washington participated in the Corps’ third block class during their very first time building the rope bridge.



The Rope Bridge is a team building event in the JROTC program. It is an integral event of the “Raider Team” training and competition. The Warrior Battalion established its first Raider Team during this school year and has developed some great techniques for efficiently and safely negotiating a linear obstacle, according to retired Lt. Col. Jon A. Ring, Senior Army Instructor of the JROTC Warrior Battalion.



He explained that the one rope bridge is used by tactical units to negotiate linear obstacles such as rivers or steep terrain – especially when the unit is laden with heavy equipment and weapons. The technique is used extensively in Ranger school during the mountain and swamp phases.

